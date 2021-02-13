STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ulterior motive behind L-G Bedi cancelling event: Narayanasamy

Published: 13th February 2021 03:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 03:08 AM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

V Narayanasamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: A day after Lt Governor Kiran Bedi postponed the inauguration of the historic Marie Building, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy said no Central government funds were used to construct the building, and it was built with money from World Bank. He told newsmen that the L-G should make it clear where Central funds are involved, and accused her of waging a vendetta by stalling the function since she was not invited.

Under the Coastal Disaster Risk Reduction Project (CDRRP), a loan of Rs 244 crore from the World Bank was availed by the Puducherry government after getting the Centre’s approval, to provide housing to the tsunami-affected fishermen and for civil work in coastal areas, including reconstruction of the Marie Building.

Funds were allocated to build houses for the fishermen, as well as for Marie Building on the beach road and other works which are in progress. The role of the Centre is to recommend the State governments’ proposals to World Bank, he said.

Referring to the controversy of not having invited the L-G, the CM said he is the chairperson of Disaster Management Authority, which decides who should be invited to the event. No State invites the Centre’s representatives for such functions, he said, and cited projects in Karaikal, such as the Nehru market, and flyover constructed with World Bank funds, which he recently inaugurated.

“All of a sudden, the L-G is claiming the building was constructed with Central funds, and wrote to the chief secretary saying building should be inaugurated only with the Centre’s consent, and she should participate in the function. The letter was written with an ulterior motive to stall inauguration,” he charged.

