Virudhunagar blast: Increase security measures at units, urge leaders

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Leaders of various political parties of the State on Friday condoled the death of 18 workers at a firecrackers unit blast that occurred on Friday at Achankulam near Sattur in Virudhunagar district.

Around 20 employees sustained severe injuries in the accident. DMK president MK Stalin offered condolences to the bereaved families and condemned the AIADMK-led State government as the government did nothing for the safety measures in the cracker units, despite several blasts having occurred earlier.

He further urged that the State government to take steps to establish adequate safety measures in the units to prevent loss of innocent lives. Besides, he also sought adequate relief to be provided to the bereaved families and offer high-class treatment to all injured.

TNCC president KS Alagiri urged the State government to take steps to provide Rs 25 lakh as solatium to the bereaved families and Rs 50,000 to injured employees. PMK founder Dr S Ramadoss expressed his sadness over the accident and urged the State government to take steps to establish a speciality hospital for providing treatment to fire injuries at Sivakasi.