Ambulance pilot in Coimbatore foils bid to steal  Rs 1.2 lakh cash from accident victim

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: An ambulance pilot was lauded for foiling an attempt to steal Rs 1.2 lakh from an accident victim near Gandhipuram on Saturday morning. K Suresh, the 49-year-old pilot working with the ‘108’ ambulance service, reportedly staved off two unidentified men trying to steal from Ravichandran, 54, who was knocked down by a two-wheeler on 100-feet-road.

When Suresh, along with emergency medical technician M Gopalakrishnan, reached the accident spot, they saw the duo, who claimed to be the victim’s kin, taking out cash from Ravichandran’s pocket. However, Suresh turned suspicious when the men refused to accompany Ravichandran in the ambulance. “They tried to take out the cash from Ravichandran’s pocket while he was unconscious.

When I confronted them, the duo fled the spot instantly as onlookers also started gathering around,” the ambulance pilot said, adding that such incidents of stealing from victims by those claiming to be relatives were common. The cash was then handed over to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital administration, sources said. The ‘108’ ambulance management extolled Suresh for his act.