Dial 1100 to resolve your grievances

Helpline set up at a total cost of Rs 12.78 crore; complaints can be lodged from 7 am to 10 pm, 55K families to receive house pattas; Additional 45,000 families will get it by February end

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Aimed at redressing grievances of the people in a time-bound manner, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Saturday launched the Integrated and Inclusive Public Grievance Chief Minister Helpline Management System. The scheme, announced by the Chief Minister on September 15 last year, will be carried out at a total cost of Rs 69.21 crore.

Palaniswami on Saturday launched the CM Helpline 1100 and a web portal for grievance redressal, through videoconference from the Secretariat.  The Helpline Call Centre with 100 call attendants was set up on Rajiv Gandhi Road at Sholinganallur at a cost of Rs 12.78 crore. Public can dial toll-free number 1100 and lodge their complaints from 7 am to 10 pm.

Grievances can also be lodged on CMHelpline.tnega.org, cmhelpline@tn.gov.in, and https://www.facebook.com/CM-Hepline-TN. Complainants should provide their Aadhaar number or ration card number for early disposal of grievances. The Chief Minister, Chief Secretary and Secretaries of all departments and District Collectors will review the action taken on the petitions. 

Updated plaint redressal system

How the new system works 

  • CM Helpline is a two-way communication platform for citizens to register grievances and get them resolved 
  • Grievance redressal process made integrated and inclusive 
  • Public can file complaints via helpline, web portal, mobile app, e-mail, Twitter, Facebook, by post or by visiting call centre in person
  • Grievances filed by any of these methods get routed to the responsible government office via a single point of contact
  • Public can submit forms in Tamil or English

How to lodge a complaint 

  • Log in to CM Helpline portal using phone number. Enter OTP to log in 
  • Click on ‘File a Grievance’. Describe your grievance and other details in the form
  • Submit the form. You would receive an acknowledgement message with a unique grievance ID
  • You can track your grievance application using a unique grievance ID. You will be sent key updates 
  • You may track your grievance from the CM Helpline Portal under the ‘My Dashboard’ tab

CM begins issuing of crop loan waiver receipts
Chennai: Chief Minister Palaniswami on Saturday commenced the issuing of receipts for the waiver of crop loans to the tune of Rs 12,110.74 crore for 16,43,347 farmers. Nine farmers received the receipts from the Chief Minister at the Secretariat. Agriculture Minister KP Anbazhagan, Cooperation Minister Sellur K Raju, Chief Secretary Rajeev Ranjan and other senior officials were present on the occasion.

