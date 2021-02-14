Tamil Nadu reports 470 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 470 Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday taking the tally to 8,45,120 and toll to 12,419. Chennai reported 140 cases, and one death.

After 160 people were discharged the city had 1,559 active cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur reported 43 cases, 11 and 20 cases.

Meanwhile, the state tested 53,483 samples and 53,323 people on the day. After 479 people were discharged, the State had 4,260 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, one died without comorbid conditions. The patient was a 44-year-old man from Kanniyakumari. The man tested positive for Covid on February 6 and was admitted in a private hospital in Nagercoil on the same day with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for two days. He died on 13 February due to Covid-19 pneumonia.