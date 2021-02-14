STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 470 coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

The state tested 53,483 samples and 53,323 people on the day. After 479 people were discharged, the State had 4,260 active cases

Published: 14th February 2021 11:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 11:41 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker displays a vial of Covaxin in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

A health worker displays a vial of Covaxin in Chennai on Saturday. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 470 Covid-19 cases and six deaths on Sunday taking the tally to 8,45,120 and toll to 12,419. Chennai reported 140 cases, and one death.

After 160 people were discharged the city had 1,559 active cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur reported 43 cases, 11 and 20 cases.

Meanwhile, the state tested 53,483 samples and 53,323 people on the day. After 479 people were discharged, the State had 4,260 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased, one died without comorbid conditions. The patient was a 44-year-old man from Kanniyakumari. The man tested positive for Covid on February 6 and was admitted in a private hospital in Nagercoil on the same day with complaints of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing for two days. He died on 13 February due to Covid-19 pneumonia.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai coronavirus COVID-19 Tamil Nadu coronavirus covid deaths
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp