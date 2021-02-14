TN gets Rs 286.91 crore Nivar, Burevi aid from Centre

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved an additional Central assistance of Rs 286.91 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to Tamil Nadu towards restoration works in the areas affected by cyclones Nivar and Burevi.

The State government had sought Rs 3,750.38 crore as Central assistance to cope with the damages caused by cyclone Nivar, and Rs 1,514 crore for the damages caused by cyclone Burevi. However, the Central government only sanctioned Rs 63.14 crore for Nivar and Rs 223.77 crore for Burevi damages.

A Central team had also visited areas affected by nonseasonal rains recently. More assistance for the rain damage is expected shortly. Five States that were hit by natural disasters in 2020 -- Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry -- were allotted a total of Rs 3,113 crore Central assistance under the NDRF.

Rs 9.91 crore relief for Pondy only for Nivar

Puduchery: The Union Government has allocated Rs 9.91 crore for Puducherry towards cyclone Nivar relief. A high-level committee headed by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday approved around Rs 3,113 crore under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to five States, including Puducherry, affected by natural calamity. Chief minister V Narayanasamy told newspersons that separate assistance has been sought for cyclone Burevi damages.