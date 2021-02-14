STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Usury: Perambalur man ends life, relatives demand action against moneylender

In the video, the deceased C Jesudas, a mason of Annamangalam, can be heard blaming the moneylender for his death.

Published: 14th February 2021

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A 32-year-old man who attempted suicide allegedly due to usury died at Tiruchy GH on Saturday. A video recorded by him before taking the extreme step triggered his relatives to stage a protest demanding action. In the video, the deceased C Jesudas, a mason of Annamangalam, can be heard blaming the moneylender for his death.

According to sources, in 2011 Jesudas had borrowed Rs 2.35 lakh at a high interest rate, by pledging his land document, from R Mariya Joseph (55), who is a headmaster at Vannarampoondi Panchayat Union Middle School. Jesudas had managed to return Rs 6.25 lakh but, according to his video, had not received his land documents.

Frustrated over this, Jesudas consumed pesticide at his house on February 7. He was admitted to Perambalur District Headquarters Hospital for treatment and later referred to the Tiruchy Government Hospital. However, he died on Saturday night.

On Sunday, Jesudas's wife Clara Rani (28) and his relatives staged a road blockade with his body at Annamangalam-Veppanthattai Road, demanding action against the headmaster. The Arumbavur police reached the spot on information and promised to take action. Based on their assurance, the people dispersed.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

