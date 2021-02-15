Centre with TN, says PM Modi after an Rs 8,000-crore infra blitzkrieg

T Muruganandham By

CHENNAI: The message was clear, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation for new projects worth a massive `8,126 crore on Sunday in Chennai — the Centre has kept its word on delivering development in TN. The top projects launched by the PM are, inauguration of the Chennai Metro extension from Washermanpet to Wimco Nagar, beginning of works on the fourth railway line from Chennai Beach to Attipattu, and laying of foundation to renovate the Grand Anicut.

In his 40-minute speech, the Prime Minister touched upon several issues that have political relevance, and are likely to be debated during the elections. He pointed out that the Centre had facilitated the renaming of Devendra Kula Vellalar subsects, saying, “Their name, Devendra, rhymes with my own, Narendra.” He said the decision was more than a mere name-change.

“It was about justice, dignity and opportunity.” Modi then said the Centre was doing everything for the welfare of both Sri Lankan Tamils and Tamil Nadu fishermen. While thanking the PM for accepting his invitation, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami appealed for Central funds to renovate the Grand Anicut. He said that the Grand Anicut, built by King Karikala Chozhan, stands tall even after many centuries, showcasing the engineering skills of Tamils.

Earlier, while speaking about the Anicut, Modi quoted Tamil savant Avvaiyar and said the structure was an example of Atma Nirbhar Bharat. At the end of the event held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Modi held the hands of Palaniswami and deputy CM O Panneerselvam, and raised them high to thunderous applause and cheers. Party sources claimed the gesture was a clear-cut message — the BJP’s alliance with the “current leadership” of the AIADMK is infallible and strong.

PM HAILS THE GRAND ANICUT DAM AS A LIVING TESTIMONY TO OUR GLORIOUS PAST

Prime minister Narendra Modi launched a wide range of projects in Chennai on Sunday. Explaining the importance of each project, Modi said that the metro line extension has been completed on schedule, despite the global pandemic. “Civil construction activities were done by Indian contractors. The rolling stock has also been procured locally. This is in line with the boost to Atma Nirbhar Bharat. In this year’s Budget, over Rs 63,000 crore have been set aside for a 109-km phase-II of the Metro Rail project.

This is one of the largest projects sanctioned for any city in one-go. The focus on urban transport will boost ‘Ease of Living’ for citizens here,” he pointed out. On the fourth line between Chennai Beach and Attipattu, the Prime Minister said, “This stretch of the Golden Quadrilateral is a high-density traffic route.

The fourth line will ensure faster freight movement between the Chennai and Kamarajar Ports.” The electrification of the 228-km Villupuram- Thanjavur-Tiruvarur project would be a great boon to the Delta districts in the State, as it proposes faster movement of food grains.

Grand Anicut renovation

Expressing happiness over laying the foundation to modernise the 636-km-long Grand Anicut Canal System, Modi said the impact of this work would be huge. “It will improve irrigation facilities for 2.27 lakh acres of land and especially, Thanjavur and Pudukkottai districts stand to gain from this,” he added.

Appreciating the State farmers for a record food grain production and for the good use of water resources, Modi said that the Grand Anicut and its canal systems had been the life-line of the rice bowl of the State for thousands of years. Hailing the Grand Anicut as ‘a living testimony to our glorious past’, the Prime Minister quoted Tamil savant, Avvaiyar, saying that her verses provide an inspiration to Atma Nirbhar Bharat goals.

“Avvaiyar said: When water levels rise, cultivation rises, people prosper and the State prospers. We have to do whatever we can to conserve water,” NarendraModi said. He added that the water issue was not just a national issue but a global subject. “The mantra of ‘per drop, more crop’ will help future generat ions,” he underscored.

Devendra Kula Vellalar

Modi said that the Centre has accepted the long-standing demand of the seven sub-sects. “They will now be known by their heritage name and not the six to seven names listed in the Schedule to the Constitution. The draft gazette to amend the Constitutional schedule has been approved by the Centre. It will be placed before the Parliament before the start of the next session.” Thanking the Tamil Nadu government for a detailed study done on this demand, Modi recalled how emotional his meeting was with the representatives of Devendra Kula Vellalar community, five years ago.

“During the meeting, their sadness could be seen. Colonial rulers had taken away their pride and dignity. For decades, nothing happened. They pleaded to many governments but nothing changed. I told them one thing – their name, Devendra, rhymes with my own, Narendra,” said the Prime Minister. “This decision is more than a name change. It is about justice, dignity and opportunity. We all have lots to learn from the culture of the Devendra Kula community.

They celebrate harmony, friendship and brotherhood. Their’s was a civilisational movement. It shows their self-confidence and self pride.” Explaining welfare measures extended to the Lankan Tamils, the Prime Minister referred to the problems faced by fishermen from the State as well. “Let me assure you that my government will always protect their rightful interests,” he said.

Modi pointed out that the Centre had ensured early release of fishermen whenever they were apprehended in Sri Lanka. “Over 1,600 fishers have been released during our tenure. Currently, there is no Indian fisherman in Sri Lankan custody. Similarly, 313 boats have also been released and we are working for the return of the rest of the boats,” he said.

Thank you, says EPS

Thanking Modi for accepting his invitation to inaugurate and lay the foundation for projects in the State, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami requested him to provide necessary financial assistance to the Grand Anicut extension and modernisation scheme. Explaining its importance, Palaniswami said that the Grand Anicut, built by King Karikal Chozhan, stands tall even after many centuries trumpeting the engineering skills of Tamils to the world.

EPS recalls appreciation for Covid efforts from PM

On the occasion, Palaniswami recalled Modi’s appreciation for the efforts taken by the State government in containing the Covid-19 pandemic effectively, and his advice to other States to follow the Tamil Nadu model. He also thanked the PM for announcing new NH projects, and improvement of various fishing harbours in the Budget. These projects would be a boon to the people of the State, he said.

MORE PROJECTS

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for a slew of projects

