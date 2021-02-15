STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Dharna against Madurai cops after sanitation worker dies by suicide

The family of the deceased, K Kannan of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Tiruparankundram, said there was no evidence of his involvement in the theft.

Published: 15th February 2021 10:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 11:56 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

By Express News Service

MADURAI: Following the death by suicide of a 45-year-old contract sanitary worker of Madurai Corporation allegedly due to police harassing him to admit his involvement in a theft case, sanitation workers, political party cadres and the man’s relatives staged a dharna at Panagal Road in Madurai on Monday. The family of the deceased, K Kannan of Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Tiruparankundram, said there was no evidence of his involvement in the theft.

According to VCK functionary Muthukumar, the police nabbed Kannan and his colleague Marimuthu, along with two other sanitation workers named Kalimuthu and Stalin, suspecting their involvement in the theft of 56 sovereign gold and Rs 5.8 lakh in cash at the house of K Murugan (47) in Bykara of Madurai on February 4. Kannan and Marimuthu had gone to the neighbourhood that day for work. 

The VCK city secretary Kathiravan said Marimuthu was picked up by the police first. Kannan was picked up as Marimuthu told the police he had been with him. Despite their claims of innocence, police refused to release the group. Kannan, his wife Dhanalakshmi and their son Karuppasamy were allegedly assaulted by the police who threatened Kannan to admit to the crime.

Police are also learnt to have conducted searches at the houses of the men but the stolen property was not recovered. “Hours after he was released from illegal detention, Kannan died by suicide on February 12. He was mentally disturbed by the action of the police and ended his life," Kathiravan alleged. Kannan’s body remains at the mortuary of the Government Rajaji Hospital. 

The protestors demanded that a case be registered under Section 302 of the IPC and under provisions of the SC/ST Act against the police personnel who were responsible for his death and compensation be provided for his family. The Tamil Puligal Katchi also staged a dharna near the Collectorate with the same demand. They also demanded action against the Jaihindpuram policemen who allegedly broke the jaw of one Thirupathi in a recent case.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

TAGS
Madurai Corporation police harassment VCK tamil nadu police
