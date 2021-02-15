Legal efforts underway to facilitate Sasikala entry to election fray: Dhinakaran

By Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Legal steps are being taken to facilitate VK Sasikala contest in the upcoming Assembly elections, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran said on Sunday. Talking to reporters at Orathanadu in Thanjavur district on the sidelines of a marriage function, Dhinakaran reiterated that the AMMK’s goal was to retrieve the party of J Jayalalithaa.

“The people of Tamil Nadu know who they should vote for to bring back Jayalalithaa’s government. The reception Sasikala got last week is a clear indicator of this. People know that she had to go to jail because of conspiracies.” When asked if AMMK would join a third front in the State, Dhinakaran said, “Whichever front AMMK is a part of will surely win.”