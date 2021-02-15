Puducherry minister quits Assembly, leaves Congress-led govt with wafer-thin majority

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao, who had earlier quit the cabinet of CM V Narayanasamy, resigned as a member of the territorial assembly on Monday.

He posted his resignation letter addressed to Speaker V Sivaklounthu on his Twitter handle stating that he was resigning as an MLA with effect from February 15.

However, Secretary of Puducherry Legislative Assembly R Mounisamy said the Speaker had not received any resignation letter from him. Though Rao could not be reached, sources close to him said that he has sent the letter through the post.

His resignation has put the Congress government in deep trouble. The strength of the government declined to 15 members in a House of 29 MLAs (including the three nominated MLAs). The opposition has now 14 members. Again, four seats have fallen vacant after Rao’s resignation. Earlier, Minister A Namassivayam and Congress MLA E Theepainthan had resigned and another party MLA (N Dhanavelou) was disqualified.

Here is the equation in the Assembly of 29 MLAs at present:

Congress-DMK alliance - 15 (Congress-11, DMK-3 and Independent one)

Opposition: 14 (NR congress-7, AIADMK-4 and BJP (Nominated) three)

Rao’s decision to quit the UT politics is no surprise as he has already announced his decision against contesting from the Yanam seat from where has been continuously elected since 1996.

Rao wanted to dissociate from Puducherry politics as he thought he cannot rise further (to become the CM). He was honoured with the best MLA award for the third time by the Puducherry Legislative Assembly on completion of 25 years as a lawmaker.

Rao had already vacated his residence and handed over the official car to the authorities concerned.

But the sudden decision to quit as MLA has come as a surprise when elections are just around the corner. It is speculated that the impending visit of Rahul Gandhi to Puducherry on Feb 17 could have sparked the decision. Rao who is already associated with Andhra Pradesh (AP) Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy ( AP Assembly speaker and ministers participated in the function honouring him for 25 years of service in Yanam ) and plans to join him soon, may not want to remain associated with Congress and participate in the Rahul Gandhi function.