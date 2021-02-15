STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Release Disha Ravi, demand environmental activists in India

The statement called for the Indian government to take India’s youth into confidence, understand their concerns about their future and work with them to safeguard our environment.

Climate activist Disha Ravi (Photo | Disha Ravi, Facebook)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: In a statement on Sunday, Coalition for Environmental Justice in India demanded the immediate release of Disha Ravi, the 21-year-old climate activist from Bengaluru who was arrested by Delhi police for allegedly editing and spreading the ‘toolkit’ linked to the farmers’ protest.

“Young environmental activists that the country should be proud of are the latest victims of the Centre’s continuing efforts to de-legitimise the ongoing farmers protest and the nationwide solidarity it has generated,” the statement said.

The statement is endorsed by several activists across the country, including Ashish Kothari, Kalpavrish, Pune; Nityanand Jayaraman, writer and activist, Chennai; Leo F Saldanha, Environment Support Group, Bengaluru; and TM Krishna, singer, writer and activist.

“It is also becoming increasingly clear that the current actions of the Central government are diversionary tactics to distract people from real issues like the ever-rising prices of fuel and essential items, the widespread unemployment and distress caused due to the lockdown without a plan, and the alarming state of the environment,” the statement said.

