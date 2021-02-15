STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toolkit row: DMK chief Stalin slams Centre for arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi

"Shocked by the police arrest of Disha Ravi on flimsy charges. Silencing critics of the government through authoritarian means is not the rule of law," the top DMK leader tweeted.

Published: 15th February 2021 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

CHENNAI: DMK president M K Stalin on Monday denounced the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi by Delhi police on "flimsy charges", saying silencing critics through "authoritarian" means is not rule of law.

"I urge the BJP government to desist from taking such punitive action and instead listen to the voices of dissent from young persons," he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal dubbed her arrest an 'unprecedented attack on democracy.'

On February 13, Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru by Delhi police, which comes under the Union Home Ministry's ambit for 'collaborating' with pro-Khalistani Poetic Justice Foundation to 'spread disaffection' against the government.

She edited 'toolkit Google doc' and was a key 'conspirator' in its formulation and dissemination as well vis-a-vis the farmers protest, according to police.

M K Stalin Disha Ravi Greta Thunberg toolkit row
