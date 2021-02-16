DMK man wins the Chair of Periyakulam Panchayat Union

By Express News Service

THENI: A DMK cadre, Thangavel, won the Panchayat Union Chairperson post by securing nine of the 16 votes in the indirect election held here on Monday for the Periyakulam block. It may be recalled that earlier the indirect poll was deferred due to lack of quorum.

There are 16 wards in the Periyakulam block, of which DMK won eight seats and AIADMK won six, while AMMK and DMDK won one each in the rural local body election that was held last year. Having secured the highest number of votes, ward 7 and 8 Councillors - Thangavel and Selvam contested for the Chairperson post.

According to sources, when Selvam switched to AIADMK, the DMDK cadre supported AIADMK and the AMMK cadre supported DMK, leaving both parties with an equal number of Councillors. However, due to lack of quorum, the poll was deferred three consecutive times in the past year.

Later, after Thangavel moved the case to the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, the court directed the officials to conduct the election before February 15. Adhering to the court's order, Sub Collector D Sneha conducted the polls here on Monday.