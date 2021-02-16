Don’t have deep pockets: Vaiko

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: MDMK general secretary Vaiko said he was the first to fight issues that affected environment and the common man. Without naming the DMK, which recently launched an environment protection wing, Vaiko said,

“Few parties started an environment wing only now, but MDMK was at the forefront of several protests such as the one against Sterlite in Thoothukudi and methane extraction in delta districts. We are the first to fight for State’s rights and livelihood issues.” Vaiko said this while addressing party cadre in Coimbatore on Monday.

On the occasion, functionaries handed over to Vaiko Rs 80.80 lakhs collected through donations from public in Coimbatore and Tiruppur towards party development fund. Vaiko thanked functionaries for effort and said MDMK was the only party still collecting money from public for party development “Others, including the Left parties, have their funding sources, but MDMK is dependent on public contributions,” he said.