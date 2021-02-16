STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Fishing ban: Vembar fishers accuse officials of partiality

The prohibition has affected a daily business of Rs 1.5 crore at Vembar Fishing Harbour, say Vembar Mechanised Fishermen Welfare Association functionaries.

Published: 16th February 2021 10:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 10:11 AM   |  A+A-

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: It has been more than a month now since the Fisheries department had restricted Vembar mechanised fishing vessels from venturing into the sea, owing to a complaint from a few Tharuvaikulam country boat fishers that their fishnets were damaged by Vembar vessels. At this juncture, the Vembar fishermen are accusing the officials of favouring Tharuvaikulam fishers. 

The prohibition has affected a daily business of Rs 1.5 crore at Vembar Fishing Harbour, say Vembar Mechanised Fishermen Welfare Association functionaries. Vembar Fishing Harbour has 56 mechanised fishing trawlers that generate a cumulative business of over Rs 1.5 crore. The vessels provide bread and butter to more than 800 families, a fishermen association member says.

It was on January 13 the officials restricted Vembar fishers from entering the sea. The complaint from Tharuvaikulam fishers was then taken to police and also to a court. Though the fishers were allowed to operate the vessels the next day, the officials prohibited them yet again, citing another similar complaint from Keezhavaipar fishermen.

Vembar fishers said the Assistant Director of Fisheries, who held talks between the parties concerned, had stopped the supply of subsidised diesel to Vembar fishers since January 14.

According to a complaint given by Keezhavaipar fishermen to the Assistant Director of Fisheries, a Vembar mechanised vessel had damaged the fishnets of a few Tharuvaikulam fishers. We demand `11 lakh compensation, the complaint read.

Speaking to TNIE, Association President Antony Raj said the association was ready to pay `1.10 lakh as compensation to Keezhavaippar fishermen, since "the complaint was vague". "However, they demand `3 lakh as compensation without having any evidence. The complaint does not mention the mechanised vessel that allegedly damaged the nets," he said, adding that most of the complaints were fabricated.

The association's former president, who was a part of the talks, said the fishers had gone nine times foe talks to the fisheries department office so far since the ban.

The country boat fishermen from adjacent hamlets often give baseless complaints against our fishers, but we still give them 10 percent of their claim on behalf of the association, Selvaraj said, adding that it was the first time the fisheries department had prohibited an entire fleet from entering the sea.

The association said officials should ban the vessels that damage the fishnets but not the entire fleet. We suspect that the officials are favouring the country boat fishers as both parties are of the same community, the association members alleged.

Meanwhile Vembar fishermen alleged that officials were remaining as spectators on country boat fishermen using banned purse seine nets.

When asked, Assistant Director of Fisheries told TNIE that the mechanised vessels would be allowed for fishing once both parties arrive at a conclusion on compensation. The officials refused to comment on why the entire fleet is being banned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vembar Mechanised Fishermen Welfare Association Fisheries department Fishing ban
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp