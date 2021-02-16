Not just Congress' victory but that of Puducherry residents too: CM Narayanawamy on Kiran Bedi's removal as LG

Debjani Dutta By

Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Amidst the political crisis in Puducherry, Kiran Bedi was removed as Lt Governor of the Union Territory on Tuesday night.

Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has been directed to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, until a new appointment is made, according to a statement by Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“The President has directed that Dr Kiran Bedi shall cease to hold the office of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry and has appointed Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Governor of Telangana, to discharge the functions of the Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry, in addition to her own duties, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, until regular arrangements for the office of Lieutenant-Governor of Puducherry are made," Ajay Kumar Singh, Press Secretary to President said in a statement.

Bedi’s removal was on the cards after a local unit of the BJP expressed its displeasure over her functioning.

They alleged that Bedi's conduct was affecting them politically and had hence sent a petition thrice to Union Home Minister Amit Shah as well as the party's national president JP Nadda seeking her removal.

With the Union Territory's elections around the corner, Bedi’s removal emerged as a political necessity for the BJP, as her policies were earning the party a bad name and many of her decisions were apparently not very popular with residents of Puducherry, a tactic Congress allegedly used to target the saffron party.

Bedi's unpopular decisions included vigorously pursuing the compulsory wearing of helmet and imposing hefty spot fines upon failure to abide by them; DBT instead of free rice and clothing to poor; refusal to grant approval to the government proposal for 10 per cent reservation for government school students in medical and engineering admissions among others.

Meanwhile, Congress workers welcomed the news by bursting crackers and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy distributed sweets.

The party had been seeking her removal for a while alleging that Bedi added hurdles to the government's developmental and welfare initiatives. Narayanasamy had in fact called President Ram Nath Kovind seeking Bedi's recall on February 11.

In a press meet, Narayanaswamy said that it is not just a victory for the party but also for the people of Puducherry.

The rights of the people of Puducherry weren't being protected as she was interfering with the powers of the government. It is a big lesson that the people of Puducherry people have taught her, (Bedi) he said.

When asked how he would react if the BJP made Kiran Bedi their chief ministerial candidate for the upcoming Assembly elections, Narayanasamy responded saying he would welcome it.

Kiran Bedi has not responded as of now.