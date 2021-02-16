STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Opposition demands resignation of Puducherry CM Narayanasamy, claims govt has lost majority

At present, the Congress government has the support of 14 MLAs, while the opposition also has 14 MLAs including the three nominated MLAs of the BJP in the house which has 28 MLAs at present

Published: 16th February 2021 03:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 03:21 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry CM Narayanasamy

V Narayanasamy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Even as the Opposition led by Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy demanded the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy claiming that the government has lost majority following the resignation of two ministers and four MLAs, the CM on Tuesday claimed that his government still enjoys a majority.

At present, the Congress government has the support of 14 MLAs, while the opposition also has 14 MLAs including the three nominated MLAs of the BJP in the house which has 28 MLAs at present.

Briefing newspersons after an urgent party consultation meeting at the PCC office, Narayanasamy said that he would function as per the provisions enshrined in the constitution.

Deputy Speaker M N R Balan said that they are ready to prove majority on the floor of the house, while Government Whip RKR Anantharaman said there are some members in the opposition who do not want  the government to be toppled and will support the government on the floor of the house.

Besides the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister M O H F Shajahan, AICC in charge for Puducherry Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy Speaker M N R Balan, Government Whip Anantharaman and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam among others attended the meeting.

Rangasamy along with AIADMK and  BJP members said that owning moral responsibility, Chief Minister V Narayansamy should tender his resignation. If he failed to do so, the opposition parties would discuss and chalk out the future course of action, he said. The Congress members resigned on their own as they themselves were dissatisfied with the government, claimed Rangasamy and listed several deficiencies of the government. To a question whether he will  stake claim to form the government, Rangasamy said “let them resign first”.

The development comes ahead of the visit of Rahul Gandhi to Puducherry on Wednesday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Puducherry V Narayanasamy
India Matters
Health worker collects the swab sample of a person for Covid testing .(File Photo | EPS)
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
For representational purposes. (File Photo | AP)
Amazon manufacturing unit to come up in Chennai
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna (File photo| ANI)
Remote working model presents huge opportunities to tap Indian talent: IBM CEO
Bengali actor Yash Dasgupta joins Bharatiya Janata Party, in Kolkata (Photo | ANI)
Bengal polls: Actor Yash Dasgupta, six others from Tollywood join BJP

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp