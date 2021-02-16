Opposition demands resignation of Puducherry CM Narayanasamy, claims govt has lost majority

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Even as the Opposition led by Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy demanded the resignation of Chief Minister V Narayanasamy claiming that the government has lost majority following the resignation of two ministers and four MLAs, the CM on Tuesday claimed that his government still enjoys a majority.

At present, the Congress government has the support of 14 MLAs, while the opposition also has 14 MLAs including the three nominated MLAs of the BJP in the house which has 28 MLAs at present.

Briefing newspersons after an urgent party consultation meeting at the PCC office, Narayanasamy said that he would function as per the provisions enshrined in the constitution.

Deputy Speaker M N R Balan said that they are ready to prove majority on the floor of the house, while Government Whip RKR Anantharaman said there are some members in the opposition who do not want the government to be toppled and will support the government on the floor of the house.

Besides the Chief Minister, Revenue Minister M O H F Shajahan, AICC in charge for Puducherry Dinesh Gundu Rao, Deputy Speaker M N R Balan, Government Whip Anantharaman and Lok Sabha member V Vaithilingam among others attended the meeting.

Rangasamy along with AIADMK and BJP members said that owning moral responsibility, Chief Minister V Narayansamy should tender his resignation. If he failed to do so, the opposition parties would discuss and chalk out the future course of action, he said. The Congress members resigned on their own as they themselves were dissatisfied with the government, claimed Rangasamy and listed several deficiencies of the government. To a question whether he will stake claim to form the government, Rangasamy said “let them resign first”.

The development comes ahead of the visit of Rahul Gandhi to Puducherry on Wednesday.