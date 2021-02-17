STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
A treasure trove for book lovers in Coimbatore

The library, a three-storey building, is built in an area of approximately 6,000 square feet.

Published: 17th February 2021

Readers browsing books at Omni Books Library, in Coimbatore on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Omni Books Library, touted to be India’s biggest private library, was inaugurated on Tuesday. Established by a group of entrepreneurs near Avinashi road, the library has over 1.5 lakh titles classified under 100 categories. The library, a three-storey building, is built in an area of approximately 6,000 square feet.

Speaking to media persons, V G Rajan, Managing Director of the facility, said, “Unlike other libraries, this one has a dedicated section for children equipped with as many as 80,000 books on all topics.” He further said, “My brothers Yuvaraj, Sridhar, and I were into book marketing jobs for several years in Chennai.

After understanding the market, we started a book house and later, we decided to expand the business without a profit motive, and opened this library and to help people improve their reading skills.” Rajan mentioned that they are planning to extend the service to rural pockets in Tamil Nadu and that a separate section has been established to help NEET aspirants with the study materials, including books for competitive examinations.  Currently, the library offers subscription plans between Rs 225 and Rs 500 monthly for the readers with an unlimited exchange of books. 

