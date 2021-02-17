STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No LG will be allowed to decide Puducherry's future if Congress comes to power: Rahul Gandhi

"The Prime Minister has personally insulted the votes of the people here through the office of the Lt Governor," said Rahul Gandhi

Published: 17th February 2021 08:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:40 PM   |  A+A-

Rahul Gandhi addressing a rally at the AFT grounds in Puducherry on Wednesday (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)

By Debjani Dutta
Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday exhorted people to stand up against the BJP which is imposing itself through the office of the Lt Governor and assured that when the Congress comes to power at the Centre, they will ensure that no Lt Governor is allowed to decide the future of Puducherry.

“Some Lt Governor from somewhere should not have the right to determine your future. Your future should be decided by a leader chosen by the people of Puducherry," said Rahul Gandhi, addressing a rally at the AFT grounds on Wednesday.

Puducherry might be small but it is as important as any other state in the country, he said, adding it does not belong to someone from outside and is not the personal property of anybody. He said for the last five years Puducherry had an elected government, but the Prime Minister has not allowed it to work.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi hits campaign trail in Puducherry, advises fishermen to organise and unite

“The Prime Minister has personally insulted the votes of the people here through the office of the Lt. Governor. Through the office of the Lt Governor, he has sent a message that your vote does not matter,” he charged. The only thing that matters is the Prime Minister who has taken away the dreams of the people and worked against them, said Gandhi.

Stating that Puducherry has got a separate culture and heritage, he advised the people that their votes should determine the future of the Union territory. He assured that the Congress will defend their culture, tradition, religion, history and heritage.

The Congress leader said that an Indian could not get justice from the judiciary without being worried what will happen to him and bills are being passed without any discussions, elected leaders are not allowed to speak in the Lok Sabha because “one man thinks not as the Prime Minister, but as the king”. The PM should respect the will of the people and give resources to Puducherry that are rightfully theirs. “We are committed to ensure that your vote will protect your aspirations,” he said, adding that this is a battle for the spirit of Puducherry.

Asking whether the Lt Governor belongs to Puducherry and understands the traditions here, Rahul Gandhi questioned on what basis she runs the government. “Who gave her the right to decide and how dare she does it?” he asked. The central government gave her power just because they control the CBI, ED etc.

The central government is doing to Puducherry what it did to other states too and anybody who stands against the government is criminal and anti-national, he said, adding that according to them there is only one idea in the country. Whatever Modi imagines, the country should imagine and whatever idea comes to the mind of Modi should be the idea of the country and whatever Modi says through Mann Ki Baat, India should listen, he said.

Every single thing the PM did in the last six years was for the rich, he claimed. Modi works for only five or six and whatever they want, Modi will give since they control the media in the country, he said.

Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, AICC leaders K C Venugopal, Dinesh Gundu Rao, Sanjay Dutt,  Peter Alphonse, ministers and MLAs attended the rally.

