Opposition demands Narayanasamy to prove majority in Puducherry assembly, submits memorandum to Guv's office

The memorandum comes at a time when Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to visit the UT ahead of the elections. 

Published: 17th February 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 01:55 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry

MLAs led by N Rangasamy on Raj Nivas premises in Puducherry. (Photo | G Pattabi Raman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Opposition in Puducherry on Wednesday submitted a memorandum to the Lt Governor seeking direction to Chief Minister V Narayansamy to prove his government's majority on the floor of the house.

N Rangasamy, leader of the opposition, along with AIADMK floor leader A Anbazhagan and BJP floor leader V Saminathan handed over the petition signed by 14 MLAs to the governor's office seeking convening of a special assembly session to conduct the trust vote. 

"The Congress government led by V Narayanasamy has been reduced to a minority as one of the Congress members was a Speaker, while the opposition has all 14 members," said A Anbazhagan. Hence the government has no moral right to continue in office and the Chief Minister should be directed to prove his government’s majority, he said.

MLAs of the NR Congress, AIADMK, and the BJP  as well as former PWD Minister A Namassivayam and other party functionaries accompanied them to Raj Nivas.

With Kiran Bedi relieved as Lt governor, Tamilisai Soundarajan, the Governor of Telangana who has been given additional charge of Puducherry would require to respond.

