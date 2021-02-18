Dharmapuri: Kanimozhi moved to tears by plight of Dalits

By Express News Service

DHARMAPURI: A Dalit woman from Eriyur alleged that she was prevented from performing aarti for DMK MP Kanimozhi during the latter’s poll campaign on Wednesday. The woman moved Kanimozhi to tears by throwing light on how people from the Scheduled Caste are discriminated in society. On Day-three of her campaign, Kanimozhi visited Pennagaram, Palacode, Nagadasmapatti and Eriyur among other places.

In Eriyur, residents broke down while sharing their experiences of casteism. Abhita, a resident of Arunthatiar Colony, said, “People from dominant caste treat us like outcasts. Even now, we were stopped from taking aarti for you. Though we rise up the ladder by educating ourselves, we do not get employed in relevant professions.” Teary-eyed, Kanimozhi quickly walked up to Abhita, hugged and comforted her. She said, “If DMK is voted to power, we will ensure such discrimination does not exist.”