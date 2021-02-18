STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fuel price rise won’t impact our votes: BJP

The hike in price of petrol and LPG cylinder will not have an impact on polls, president of TN unit of BJP L Murugan has said.

Published: 18th February 2021 03:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 03:55 AM

Image for representational purpose only. ( File/ EPS)

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: The hike in price of petrol and LPG cylinder will not have an impact on polls, president of TN unit of BJP L Murugan has said.Addressing press with Union Minister and TN in-charge of the party G Kishan Reddy, Murugan said, Our vote bank will not be affected as BJP government has given free LPG connections to crores of people. Also, the price rise is a temporary phenomenon and the Union government is looking into it.”

“Modi’s visit will create an impact in Tamil Nadu politics and we will not rest until lotus blooms in the Assembly,” he added.

