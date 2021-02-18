STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ramnad-Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline dedicated to the nation

The natural gas is reliable, and the pipeline system can not be easily affected by weather conditions, the statement added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicating the IOCL natural gas pipeline to the nation and laying foundation stone for CPCL’s Cauvery Basin Refinery expansion project through videoceonference in an event

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated to the nation Indian Oil Corporation Limited’s (IOCL) natural gas pipeline from Ramanathapuram to Thoothukudi through video conferencing on Wednesday. Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami took part in the function held on the Thoothukudi collectorate premises. 

According to a statement, the 143 km-long pipeline is a section of the 1,445 km-long Ennore - Tiruvallur- Bengaluru- Puducherry-Nagapattinam - Madurai- Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline project. It aims at transporting gas fuel from ONGC gas fields in Ramanathapuram as feedstock to petrochemicals and fertilizer industries in Thoothukudi. It is also a part of a mega natural gas pipeline project being implemented in the southern states -- Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and the Union Territory of Puducherry. 

The Ennore - Tiruvallur- Bengaluru- Puducherry- Nagapattinam - Madurai - Thoothukudi natural gas pipeline established to evacuate gas from Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) import terminal at Kamarajar port in Tiruvallur district with five million metric tonnes per annum capacity. The project with the capacity of eight million metric standard cubic meter per day has a compressor station at Valantharavai in Ramanathapuram.

The Ramanathapuram-Thoothukudi pipeline will be connected to Ennore LNG terminal to meet the increasing demand and to feed potential anchor customers to spur the industrial growth in the southern region. The pipeline would also supply environment-friendly clean fuel to households in the form of piped natural gas, and to vehicles in the form of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG). The natural gas is reliable, and the pipeline system can not be easily affected by weather conditions, the statement added.

Kovai industrialists welcome new policy
Coimbatore: The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry-Coimbatore (ICCIC) hailed new industrial policy 2021 unveiled by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday. President of the outfit C Balasubramanian said the policy gives thrust to new sectors like food processing and focuses on research and development and adoption of technology in manufacturing. Further, he welcomed features such as hike in capital subsidy, allocation of `500 crores for the development of new industrial estates, incentives to companies looking to relocate from other countries.  Meanwhile, CODISSIA president M V Ramesh Babu thanked CM Edappadi K Palaniswami for supporting establishment of CODISSIA Industrial Park at Kallapalayam. 

