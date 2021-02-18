Stalin unveils Karunanidhi statue in Madurai

By Express News Service

MADURAI: DMK President MK Stalin unveiled the statue of former chief minister M Karunanidhi at Simmakkal in Madurai on Wednesday. Addressing a gathering, Stalin said, “We will work tirelessly following Anna’s footsteps, bring in a society that ensures equality for all, always will be against Hindi imposition, end violence and fight for State rights. These were the words of Kalaignar and we will walk his talk.”

He further said that the tremendous efforts of party’s district secretary Ko Thalapathy and party functionaries paved the way for the installation of Kalaignar’s statue in Madurai. Sculptor Deenadayalan and other functionaries were honoured during the event.

Speaking to TNIE, Madurai Central Constituency MLA PTR Palanivel Thiagarajan said, “The statue was installed in such a short time period, thanks to the efforts of former minister EV Velu. I take pride that I too played a part in ensuring that the statue will be installed in my constituency.”