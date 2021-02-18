STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamilisai Soundararajan assumes office as Puducherry Lt governor

This is the first time in the history of Puducherry that a Tamil speaking person has been posted as Lt governor.

Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan sworn in as the Lt Governor of Puducherry. (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who has been given additional charge of Puducherry, was sworn in as the Lt Governor of the Union Territory in a simple ceremony in Raj Nivas at 9.08 am on Thursday.

Chief Justice of Madras High court Sanjeeb Banerjee administered the oath of office and secrecy to her. Tamilisai took the oath in Tamil.

Chief Minister V Narayanasamy, his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition N Rangasamy, Speaker VP Sivakozhunthu, AIADMK and BJP MLAs were among others who attended the ceremony.

Her first major task as the L-G od Puducherry would be to respond to the petition given by opposition seeking a direction to Chief minister V Narayanasamy to prove his government's majority.

The Congress government had lost its majority after four MLAs quit the party. Now, Congress and its allies and the opposition have 14 MLAs.

Puducherry has had four women as Lt Governor earlier including Kiran Bedi.

Outgoing Lt Governor Kiran Bedi was given a farewell guard of honour by Puducherry Police outside Raj Nivas.

