STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

AC bus services set to resume in Tamil Nadu after nearly 11 months, senior citizens barred

According to the Standard Operating Procedures, transport corporations should provide QR code panels to enable contact less payment from commuters and also offer monthly passes for city AC services

Published: 19th February 2021 07:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

AC_BUS

An AC bus seen stationed at Gandhi Irvin road near Chennai Egmore railway station (File Photo | EPS)

By B Anbuselvan 
Express News Service

CHENNAI: After nearly 11 months, air conditioned services on private and government buses are set to resume in Tamil Nadu. The state government issued the order for this on Thursday.

A total of 702 government AC buses will recommence operations gradually in the next few days, said official sources. This includes economic AC buses operated by six divisions of the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) and AC deluxe and sleeper services of the State Express Transport Corporation (SETC).

The last AC buses in the state operated on March 25 last year.

Commuters with co-morbidities and senior citizens above 65 should be barred from travelling, said the order issued by the Department of Revenue and Disaster Management.

"The temperature setting of all air conditioning devices should be in the range of 24-30 degrees Celsius, relative humidity should be in the range of 40-70 %, intake of fresh air should be as much as possible and cross ventilation should be adequate," said the government order. It also mandated that the air circulation system should allow fresh or treated fresh air to keep the fresh air level more than 50 per cent.

Apart from the private bus operators, the government also permitted industries to resume AC buses for ferrying their employees and school and college institutions to transport their students.

According to the Standard Operating Procedures, the transport corporations should provide QR code panels to enable contact less payment from commuters and also offer monthly passes for city AC services. The government said only commuters who cannot make payment through digital mode will be issued paper tickets.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu AC buses
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp