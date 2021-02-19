STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Hunger strike not suicide attempt, observes Madras HC

A protest was carried out of a hunger strike for eight days.  An FIR came to be registered under section 309 IPC on the ground that there was an attempt to commit suicide.

Published: 19th February 2021 03:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 03:59 AM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Observing that a protest by carrying out a hunger strike does not amount to attempt to suicide with an offence under section 309 IPC, the Madras HC on Thursday quashed the criminal proceedings of one P Chandrakumar who was detained by the police at the Special Camp in Poonamallee in 2013. According to the prosecution, he was detained at the Special Camp, Poonamallee.

A protest was carried out of a hunger strike for eight days.  An FIR came to be registered under section 309 IPC on the ground that there was an attempt to commit suicide. Challenging the criminal proceedings that were initiated against him for the offence registered in 2013 in 2016, Chandrakumar moved the present plea.

Justice Anand Venkatesh observed, “The mere fact that the petitioner has protested by sitting on hunger strike will not attract the offence under Section 309 IPC. Even if the materials available on record are taken as it is, it does not constitute an offence under Section 309 IPC.” He added, the Poonamallee court which kept the proceedings pending should have taken cognizance within a year since the offence itself is punishable for a maximum period of one year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hunger strike Madras High Court
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp