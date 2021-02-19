Pudukkottai: Man awarded triple death sentence

By Express News Service

PUDUKKOTTAI: Pudukkottai Mahila Court on Thursday awarded triple death sentence to a 34-year-old man in sexual assault and murder of a mentally-challenged minor boy. On December 18, 2019, the accused, Danish Patel, a resident of Gujarat working at a private crusher factory, had kidnapped the 17-year-old boy, and took him to a forest area and sexually assaulted him.

He had inserted a stick in the boy’s private parts, revealed the postmortem examination. On hearing his cries, the passersby rushed him to Pudukkottai Government Medical College Hospital, where he died after 18 days.

Patel was arrested by the All Women’s Police station in Keeranur. Judge R Sathya awarded death penalties under three counts- Section 5(k) r/w 6(1) of the POCSO Act, Section 5 (i) r/w 6 (1) of the POCSO Act and Section 5 (j) (iv) r/w 6 (1) of the POCSO Act.

He was also sentenced to life imprisonment under Section 302 IPC and a fine of Rs 20,000, seven years imprisonment under Section 363 IPC and Rs 10,000 fine. A compensation of Rs 3 lakh was also announced for the victim’s family.