Rising fuel prices challenging livelihood for cabbies in Trichy

Jose K Joseph By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Loss of revenue owing to the pandemic is still not behind them. However, the rise in prices of fuel has now come as a cruel blow, putting them under serious stress.

With petrol prices getting close to Rs 100 a litre on Thursday, auto and taxi drivers have said that they are staring into a bleak future.

"Nowadays, most of the auto and taxi drivers at stands hardly earn between Rs 300 and Rs 400 a day. For instance, we charge about Rs 60 for a trip from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital to Central Bus Stand. On the other hand, an online cab or auto would charge less than Rs 40 for the same trip. This is because they get more rides through the online operator. Even if we explain the situation to customers, they are not willing to pay our rates and it is also affecting our relationship with them. The fuel price has now come as a big blow to the drivers operating from stands," said Selvamani, an auto driver working at a stand near the government hospital.

However, drivers working under online operators do not seem to make much money either. One such auto driver said, "The online operators take a significant amount of the fare, leaving us with less amount. Therefore, even if we get more rides, we are not making a profit. The rise in fuel price will now eat away from even that little money we earn."

Mani, a cab driver said, "Most of the drivers are sole breadwinners of the family. If we get infected by Covid-19, our family will struggle to make ends meet. Therefore, the government should consider reducing the fuel price as it is a double whammy to drivers like us."

Karthik, who runs a leased auto said, "Owners of the vehicle give us a daily salary of Rs 400, only if we generate an income of Rs 800. Therefore, we are working extra hours to earn a decent income. Drivers who are having vehicle loans are facing a tough time. Therefore, the government should take efforts to reduce the fuel price."