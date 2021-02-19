STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Rising fuel prices challenging livelihood for cabbies in Trichy

With petrol prices getting close to Rs 100 a litre on Thursday, auto and taxi drivers have said that they are staring into a bleak future.

Published: 19th February 2021 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

auto drivers, autos, autorickshaw

Drivers working under online operators do not seem to make much money either. (Photo | Express)

By Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Loss of revenue owing to the pandemic is still not behind them. However, the rise in prices of fuel has now come as a cruel blow, putting them under serious stress.

With petrol prices getting close to Rs 100 a litre on Thursday, auto and taxi drivers have said that they are staring into a bleak future.

"Nowadays, most of the auto and taxi drivers at stands hardly earn between Rs 300 and Rs 400 a day. For instance, we charge about Rs 60 for a trip from Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Government Hospital to Central Bus Stand. On the other hand, an online cab or auto would charge less than Rs 40 for the same trip. This is because they get more rides through the online operator. Even if we explain the situation to customers, they are not willing to pay our rates and it is also affecting our relationship with them. The fuel price has now come as a big blow to the drivers operating from stands," said Selvamani, an auto driver working at a stand near the government hospital.

However, drivers working under online operators do not seem to make much money either. One such auto driver said, "The online operators take a significant amount of the fare, leaving us with less amount. Therefore, even if we get more rides, we are not making a profit. The rise in fuel price will now eat away from even that little money we earn."

Mani, a cab driver said, "Most of the drivers are sole breadwinners of the family. If we get infected by Covid-19, our family will struggle to make ends meet. Therefore, the government should consider reducing the fuel price as it is a double whammy to drivers like us."

Karthik, who runs a leased auto said, "Owners of the vehicle give us a daily salary of Rs 400, only if we generate an income of Rs 800. Therefore, we are working extra hours to earn a decent income. Drivers who are having vehicle loans are facing a tough time. Therefore, the government should take efforts to reduce the fuel price."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
fuel prices Tiruchy Tiruchy auto drives Tiruchy cabbies
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp