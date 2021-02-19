STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tamil Nadu govt drops cases against anti-CAA protesters, lockdown violators: EPS

Published: 19th February 2021 01:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 01:14 PM   |  A+A-

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing in a public meeting in Tirunelveli

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami addressing in a public meeting in Tirunelveli. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the State government had dropped the cases registered against the public for the violation of the lockdown rules announced by the Central following the COVID-19 outbreak.

Addressing the party cadres in the election campaign organised in Kadayanallur here on Friday, Palaniswami noted that about 10 lakh cases were registered by the police under the Tamil Nadu Public Health Act and Epidemic Diseases Act against the violators since the Central government declared the nationwide lockdown on March 25, 2020. 

“To implement the lockdown rules, the police personnel set the check posts and involved in the vehicle-check all across the State. They registered several cases against those who violated the lockdown rules, spread rumours and false messages. Except for the cases which were registered for involving in the particular crimes, illegally obtaining e-pass and preventing the police from doing their duty, all other cases will be dropped considering the welfare of the people,” he said.

The Chief Minister further said that his government had also dropped the cases which were registered against the people who were involved in the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests. “The CAA was introduced and passed in the parliament in 2019. Opposing this Act, the people of some organisations conducted rallies, burnt effigies and copies of the CAA. The Tamil Nadu police registered about 1500 cases against the protesters. The government has dropped all other cases except the ones that were registered for involving in the particular crimes and preventing the police from doing their duty,” he added.

Apart from these two big announcements, Palaniswami also assured that his government will consider withdrawal of the cases that were registered against the people who protested against the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant.

