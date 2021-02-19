Tamil Nadu reports 448 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Sinduja Jane By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 448 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 8,47,385 and toll to 12,451 on Friday. The state also vaccinated 20,466 people against Covid.

Two more passengers who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for the coronavirus. With this, the number the UK returnees testing positive for Covid-19 increased to 36. Three passengers from Karnataka who came by road also tested positive for Covid.

Chennai reported 136 cases, and three deaths. After 139 people were discharged, the city had 1,623 active cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 46, 16 and 31 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Kallakurichi and Perambalur reported zero new cases and 22 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day.

The state tested 52,280 samples and 52,124 people on the day. After 467 people were discharged, the State had 4,147 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased one did not have any comorbid conditions.

One private lab, Accuelite Diagnostics in Chennai, has been approved for Covid-19 testing.

According to the Health Department data, of the 20,466 people vaccinated on the day, 14,588 were health care workers, 3,332 front line workers and 2,546 were police.

On the day, 14,845 people received their first dose of the vaccine and 5,621 received the second dose.

