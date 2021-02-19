STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu reports 448 COVID-19 cases, 7 deaths

Two more passengers who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for the coronavirus.

Published: 19th February 2021 11:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 11:04 PM   |  A+A-

Chennai masks

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Sinduja Jane
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu reported 448 Covid-19 cases and seven deaths on Friday, taking the tally to 8,47,385 and toll to 12,451 on Friday. The state also vaccinated 20,466 people against Covid.

Two more passengers who returned from the United Kingdom tested positive for the coronavirus. With this, the number the UK returnees testing positive for Covid-19 increased to 36. Three passengers from Karnataka who came by road also tested positive for Covid.

Chennai reported 136 cases, and three deaths. After 139 people were discharged, the city had 1,623 active cases. Chennai's neighbouring districts of Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Tiruvallur reported 46, 16 and 31 cases respectively.

Meanwhile, Kallakurichi and Perambalur reported zero new cases and 22 districts reported less than 10 new cases on the day.

The state tested 52,280 samples and 52,124 people on the day. After 467 people were discharged, the State had 4,147 active cases.

According to the media bulletin issued by the Directorate of Public Health, among the deceased one did not have any comorbid conditions.

One private lab, Accuelite Diagnostics in Chennai, has been approved for Covid-19 testing.
According to the Health Department data, of the 20,466 people vaccinated on the day, 14,588 were health care workers, 3,332 front line workers and 2,546 were police.

On the day, 14,845 people received their first dose of the vaccine and 5,621 received the second dose.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tamil Nadu coronavirus Chennai coronavirus COVID-19 covid deaths Coronavirus
India Matters
A health worker adminsitering Covishield to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | Madhav K)
Upsurge in Covid cases in Kerala, Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh and MP: Govt
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin effective against mutant virus strains: ICMR
The minister said the government is working on the idea of including passport as one of the documents in the digilocker. (Photo | @digilocker_ind)
Submit documents for passport online using DigiLocker service: Centre
'Drishyam 2' movie Review: A richer, expansive, and far superior sequel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Naomi Osaka holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup trophy following her win in women's singles final match of Australian Open in Melbourne on February 20, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
Naomi Osaka beats Jennifer Brady to win Australian Open final
Anger over Texas’ power grid failing in the face of a record winter freeze mounted as millions of residents in the energy capital of the U.S. remained shivering. (Photo | AP)
USA Winter Woes: Power back in Texas, water problems continue
Gallery
The Chinese state media has released footages of the Galwan Valley clashes between the Indian Army and PLA in June 2020 -- shortly after accepting they lost four men in the violent faceoff. (Photo | AP)
Advancing Indian jawans, badly hurt PLA soldier: China releases footage of Galwan Valley faceoff, accepts casualties
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp