Tiruchy being decked up for DMK meet

With DMK chief MK Stalin announcing that the party’s State conference would be held on March 14 in Tiruchy, preparations have begun in full swing.

DMK flag (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: With DMK chief MK Stalin announcing that the party’s State conference would be held on March 14 in Tiruchy, preparations have begun in full swing. This will be the sixth time that the DMK is holding its State conference in Tiruchy. The conference will be held at Siruganur, on a sprawling 350 acre land adjacent to the Tiruchy-Chennai highway.

The land was cleared and levelled for this purpose using earth movers. Stalin also came down to visit the venue on January 19. A few hundred more acres on either side of the National Highway are being arranged for parking facilities for the audience who turn up for the conference.

Party functionaries in the preparatory works told Express that the works had started in January itself, and were being coordinated as per I-PAC’s directions. The works were was being overseen by DMK Principal Secretary KN Nehru.

According to sources, the 350 acres of land would be partitioned into 77 units using barricades, each portion for each of DMK’s district units. It is said to be an open-air conference. The respective district secretaries would be responsible to fill in the portions with cadres, primarily comprising the booth committee members.

“Each of the 77 portions will hold 5,000-6,000 people, that is taking only the booth committee members. So in all, we have readied 5 lakh chairs from Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh,” said the functionary.
In addition to functionaries, general party cadre are also expected in huge numbers.

