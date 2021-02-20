Ahead of Puducherry trust vote, three opposition MLAs given armed security 

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Ahead of the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly on Feb22, three opposition MLAs have been suo motto provided armed security personnel by the police department on Saturday evening.

Security personnel has been attached to each of the two AIADMK MLAs Vaiyapuri Manikandan, A Baskar and NR Congress MLA N S Jayabal following threat to their life as per information received to the police.

Manikandan told TNIE that police have informed him of an impending threat to his life, following which they have posted the armed security personnel with him at around 5 pm on Saturday evening.