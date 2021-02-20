Doctor slits wife's throat, runs over her with car in Tamil Nadu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old doctor allegedly murdered his wife by slitting her throat and running his car over her in Kancheepuram district on Friday.

Police said that Dr Gokul Kumar assaulted his father-in-law as well and later met with an accident when he tried to escape.

According to the police, the deceased was identified as Keerthana, 28, who worked as a HR in a private hospital in Kancheepuram, Gokul was a practising doctor in a private hospital near Potheri. Police said that Gokul had stopped going to work after the lockdown.

Keerthana's elder sister was married to Gokul's elder brother. The duo fell in love and were married three years ago, said the police.

After the marriage the couple moved to Anand Nagar near Maturantakam along with Keerthana’s parents.

Quoting the neighbours the police said that the couple used to quarrel often, which became a daily routine during the lockdown since Gokul had left his job.

"Six months ago, both applied for divorce but continued staying in the same house with Gokul leaving town half of the month," said a police officer.

An argument erupted on Friday around 4.30 pm between the couple. Gokul took a knife from the kitchen and slit Keerthana’s throat.

Police said Keerthana’s father Murahari tried to rescue her and was attacked with a sharp tool in the melee. Police said after slitting Keethana’s throat, Gokul dragged her out of the house by her hair.

Meanwhile the neighbours had come out of the house to witness the incident.

"Gokul then ran his car over her. After that he sped away in the same vehicle even as the neighbours tried to stop him and alert the police control room," said a police officer.

The neighbours rushed Keerthana and her father to the hospital. While Keerthana was brought dead on arrival, Murahari has been admitted in the Kancheepuram Government Hospital and is in critical condition, said a police officer

Meanwhile all the police stations on the National Highway limits were also put on alert.

However, Gokul, speeding on Chennai-Trichy National Highway, soon lost control of the vehicle and it turned turtle near Arthur toll booth. The Acharapakkam police team rescued Gokul from the accident site and admitted him to a hospital. Later, Madurantakam police arrested him and further investigation is on.