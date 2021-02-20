Loan waiver benefitted DMK cadre more: EPS

By Express News Service

TENKASI: Denying the allegations that only AIADMK cadre benefit from farm loan waiver, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said even former DMK MP Agniraj’s family members have benefitted from the waiver.

Speaking among the public in Kadayanallur on Friday, Palaniswami said: “DMK leader Stalin says only AIADMK members benefit from the waiver. The truth is that DMK cadre, comparatively, possess maximum extent of land than AIADMK cadre.

They are the ones who actually benefitted a lot. For example, the `7-lakh loan obtained by former DMK MP Agniraj’s family was waived off.” Branding DMK the ‘most-corrupted party’, Palaniswami said the opposition party has been hungry for power for the past 10 years and that it would even swallow the people if voted to power.

“In DMK, only Karunanidhi’s family members can rise to power. In AIADMK, even a branch secretary like me can become the Chief Minister,” he added.