Poll publicity blitzkrieg in Tiruchy

JAYAKUMAR MADALA By

Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Giant banners and wall graffiti were characteristic of all polls in the State until now. The upcoming Assembly polls may, however, interpose new strategies by political parties to connect with the public. A few weeks ago, the DMK began replacing boards of several utility stores with ones reflecting the party slogans and other campaign materials.

With the AIADMK following suit now, the rockfort city has become a sparkling laboratory for unique campaigns. Huge hot air balloons, launched by the BJP with appeals to vote for the party, are another aberration.

The AIADMK has installed black-lit boards containing campaign materials at various shops. The boards focus on image-building of party leaders and creating awareness on the ‘two leaves symbol’. “We are using this new strategy to create more awareness about our symbol.

At least 100 stores in each constituency have been identified to display our campaign material,” a senior party functionary told Express. The AIADMK’s campaign slogan ‘Vetrinadi Podum Tamilagamey’ along with pictures of party leaders CN Annadurai, MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam, is displayed on the boards.

Meanwhile, the BJP earlier this week floated a massive hot-air balloon near Karur Bypass road with pictures of PM Narendra Modi, BJP party president JP Nadda, TN BJP President L Murugan and the ‘lotus’ symbol.