Why make us travel 1300 kms?: Fishermen seek boat repair yard in Andaman and Nicobar

By Express News Service

KARAIKAL: The five fishermen from Andaman and Nicobar Islands, who were stranded mid-sea on February 16, reached Karaikal Port on Friday morning. The Indian Coast Guard handed over the boat, 'Madhana Sea Foods,' to its owner K Karnan, who reached the mainland by flight. R Kaviarasan, Deputy Director of Fisheries Department, said, "We have advised the fishermen to repair the engine at the boat yard in Nagapattinam, proceed to Rameshwaram for an elaborate overhauling process and then leave for Port Blair."

Fishermen have requested the Fisheries Department to establish a boat repair yard in Andaman and Nicobar Islands to avoid travelling a long way to Nagapattinam.

"Dozens of us based in Port Blair have to travel all the way to Indian mainland, which is over 1,300 km, just to repair and overhaul our boats. It takes us a week or so to reach the mainland through mechanised boats. We come here once in a year or once in four years risking our lives," said Karnan.

Harrowing experience

The boat carrying five fishermen -- Gokul Raj, a native of Viruthunagar district, Chinnasami, James and Selvavinayakam of Ramanathapuram district and Saravanan of Pudukkottai district -- suffered engine breakdown and was getting flooded around 2 am on February 16.

"We kept baling out water from the boat to prevent sinking. We released a distress signal and the first to respond was a bulk carrier heading to Paradeep in Odisha. They stayed by our side and promised to leave us on board if required. The next night, Coast Guard ship came and towed the boat," said A Chinnasami.

A Coast Guard official said, "We initiated ICGS Annie Besant, which was patrolling nearby. We kept assuring the stranded fishermen that help is on the way and also guided the carrier Vishwa Vijeta to attend to emergencies until our aircraft and vessel reached there."