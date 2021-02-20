Will wrest Kongu region from AIADMK: MK Stalin

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: DMK president MK Stalin on Friday said the party would soon wrest the Kongu region from the AIADMK. Speaking at Ungal Thokuthiyil Stalin event in Coimbatore, he said DMK would win in all constituencies in Kongu region in the Assembly elections.

“AIADMK claims that Kongu region is its fort. We breached it during Lok Sabha polls. We will repeat the performance in the upcoming Assembly elections and make the Kongu region DMK’s fort,” he said.

Training his guns on minister SP Velumani, he alleged that corruption was rampant in rural development and local body administration. A case would be registered against Municipal and Local Body Administration Minister SP Velumani as soon as DMK comes to power, he said.

Addressing a gathering at Karamadai, he accused the State government of privatising drinking water supply in Coimbatore because of which people were affected. Also, Stalin hit out at the Union government saying MSMEs in Coimbatore were hit hard by wrong economic policies.