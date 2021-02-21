STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DMK cadre pissed with consultant’s diktat?

Political consulting firm I-PAC asking the DMK cadre to collect ration card numbers has not gone down well with the party workers.

Published: 21st February 2021 05:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st February 2021 05:33 AM   |  A+A-

DMK chief MK Stalin

DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)

By S Guruvanmikanathan
Express News Service

NAMAKKAL: Political consulting firm I-PAC asking the DMK cadre to collect ration card numbers has not gone down well with the party workers. Namakkal Collector has warned that if he received any complaint from voters on this issue, stern action would be taken against the party for collecting the data.
During the DMK’s district-level executive meeting in Namakkal on Saturday, the East District in-charge KRN Rajeshkumar instructed party members to collect family-wise voters’ data.

“This is a usual exercise. We do this for all elections. However, for this Assembly polls, we are being asked to collect voters’ ration card numbers and then submit it to the I-PAC team. When many party members refused to collect them, as it could be deemed as sensitive information, the party high-command strictly ordered us to do it. They also threatened us saying that if we won’t do it, someone else will be assigned the duty. This process is underway across TN,” DMK sources told Express.

When contacted, KRN Rajesh kumar confirmed this and said that as per instructions of party high command, they were collecting the ration card numbers. Namakkal Collector K Megraj said that no individual is allowed to collect government data for their own purposes. “If we receive any complaint on this issue, strict action would be taken,” he added. Interestingly, when contacted, I-PAC denied the claims made by the party workers.

