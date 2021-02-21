Heavy rainfall in Puducherry leads to water logging in several areas

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: Unprecedented rainfall lashed in Puducherry and its suburbs for over six hours on Sunday morning.

Almost all roads were flooded and water entered houses in low-lying areas of the union territory.

Rainbow Nagar, Krishna Nagar, Boomianpet, Pavana Nagar areas witnessed heavy flooding.

Water stagnation has never been seen in Puducherry in past decade. This forced people to remain inside their homes.

Food delivery services like Swiggy, Zomato suspended their delivery for a few hours and resumed once the rains stopped around 11.30 am.

Businesses were affected as it is on Sundays people flock the markets to buy vegetables, fruits, fish, meat, grocery items as well as other necessary items

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Puducherry Chief minister V Narayanasamy are on rounds to inspect different areas affected due to the rains.