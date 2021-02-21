Tamil Nadu polls: There is a chance for a third front, says MNM chief Kamal Haasan

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Sunday said that there is a chance that a third front could be formed under his leadership in the upcoming assembly general election-2021.

Speaking during the 4th anniversary of his Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), he said, "Clouds are gathering for a third front and there is a chance of a good outcome. Anyone good person can join our alliance be it Seeman or Sarathkumar.”

He obliquely suggested that he had received indirect invitations from both the DMK and the AIADMK to join their alliances.

He elaborated that during his meetings with long-time friend and one-time aspiring politician Rajinikanth the duo did not discuss politics. They only enquired after each other’s health, he claimed.