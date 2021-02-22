Assembly proceedings underway in Puducherry for floor test of Congress government

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: The one-day special session of the Puducherry Assembly, that will decide the fate of the Congress government, was underway here on Monday morning.

Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan had summoned the Assembly, directing Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to prove his majority in a floor test after the opposition said the government has been reduced to a minority following a spate of resignations of the ruling party MLAs.

With two more MLAs, one each from the Congress and the DMK, resigning on Sunday, the strength of the ruling side further slipped to 11 in the 33-member House that has seven vacancies.

The opposition has 14 legislators.