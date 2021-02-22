STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress-DMK government falls in Puducherry as CM V Narayanasamy loses trust vote in Assembly

V Narayanasamy lashed out at Kiran Bedi, saying she had 'conspired' against the government on matters including revenue generation.

Published: 22nd February 2021 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 02:02 PM

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaks during the special Assembly session.

Puducherry CM V Narayanasamy speaks during the special Assembly session. (Photo | G Pattabiraman, EPS)

By PTI

PUDUCHERRY: Congress government fell in Puducherry as CM V Narayanasamy lost the trust vote in the Assembly on Monday.

V Narayanasamy sought a confidence vote for his government, as the territorial Assembly met for a special session for a floor test of his five-year-old government that has been reduced to a minority following resignations by ruling dispensation members.

Moving the motion, the chief minister told the Assembly that his government had the majority.

Apparently referring to former Lt Governor Kiran Bedi constantly being at loggerheads with him on administrative matters, he said that he had however, delivered for the union territory, including effectively handling the Covid-19 pandemic.

He lashed out at Bedi, saying she had "conspired" against the government on matters including revenue generation.

"Those rejected by people conspired to topple our government but we stayed firm due to our resilience," he said.

Narayanasamy Puducherry Puducherry Assembly Puducherry floor test
Malayalis and the new colonisation

