Congress suspends K Lakshminarayanan who resigned as MLA day before Puducherry trust vote

Lakshminarayanan, who represents Raj Bhavan constituency in the Puducherry Assembly, quit on Sunday, citing lack of recognition by the Congress government and party to his seniority and service

Published: 22nd February 2021 07:33 PM

Lakshminarayanan marching with people to present a memorandum to CM V Narayanasamy. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Congress on Monday suspended K Lakshminarayanan, parliamentary secretary to the Chief Minister, who resigned as MLA on Sunday, for 'violating' party discipline.

Puducherry Pradesh Congress President A V Subramanian in a statement said Lakshminarayanan "violated party discipline” by giving his resignation to the Speaker and hence he has been suspended from the primary membership of the party.

The resignation of Lakshminarayanan had led to the reduction of the strength of the V Narayanasamy-led Congress government, which was already in crisis.

The government, which had the support of the DMK and an independent legislator, fell on Monday following resignations of five Congress MLAs including two ministers and a DMK MLA, while one member was disqualified. The Chief Minister and his cabinet resigned after seeking a confidence vote in the House on Monday.

