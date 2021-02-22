STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

Good Samaritans on a mission to save Olive Ridley turtles

A group of ten people, including Forest department staffs, retired employees and fishermen, are actively working to save the Olive Ridley turtles at the shores of Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam.

Published: 22nd February 2021 09:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 12:43 AM   |  A+A-

The rescue workers carrying an adult Olive Ridley turtle on a lifebuoy to release it in the sea near Kodiyakarai. (Photo | Express)

The rescue workers carrying an adult Olive Ridley turtle on a lifebuoy to release it in the sea near Kodiyakarai. (Photo | Express)

By Antony Fernando
Express News Service

NAGAPATTINAM: A group of ten people, including Forest department staffs, retired employees and fishermen, are actively working to save the Olive Ridley turtles at the shores of Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam.

M Natesan, a 61-year-old retired anti-poaching watcher from Kodiyakarai, said, "I worked about 13 years in forest department and retired from service a year ago. I have volunteered to take part in the rescue of Ridleys as I am still connected to them emotionally. I still go around to save those turtles caught in nets or in muck or the ones which are turned upside down."

A couple of Olive Ridley turtles, which escaped nets and managed to reach the shore safely, were caught in the nets of fibreglass boat fishers on Sunday. The local fishers were sensitised enough to inform the forest department. "We have been sensitising the fishers about the need to protect the turtles. We are thus managing to save the turtles and collect the eggs, " said P Subramanian, a 65-year-old fishing networker turned rescue worker from Arukatuthurai.

S Kalanithi, the District Forest Officer in Nagapattinam said, "As per our request, the fisheries department has been conducting talks with fishermen to reduce the usage of dangerous nets in the sensitive Olive Ridley Turtle congregation areas. The fatalities have come down in the past few weeks." He said, "There is little we could do about hazards caused by fishing nets spread by fibreglass boats and canoes close to the shore. The traditional fishers say it is their livelihood and the only way of fishing."

The DFO said that the 'Integrated Nagapattinam district' is still leading the state with egg collections, nearing 30,000 eggs. B Ayub Khan, the forest ranger of Vedaranyam, said that 5,000 of those eggs were in Vedaranyam range. Over 40 turtles have been recorded as dead so far in the Vedaranyam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olive Ridley turtles Forest Department
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp