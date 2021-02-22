STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Perambalur farmer cultivates more than 200 kinds of herbal plants

Mohana Krishnan of T Kalathur has been collecting the herbal plants from various hills including Pachchamalai, Kollimalai and Narthamalai since 1995 and grows them on his three acres of land.

Published: 22nd February 2021

By P Thiruselvam
Express News Service

PERAMBALUR: A 76-year-old farmer, Mohana Krishan, fondly called as Mooligai Nesar (Herb Lover) by T Kalathur villagers has over 200 varieties of herbal plants in his field for over 25 years.

Mohana Krishnan of T Kalathur in Perambalur said that for generations his family has been running an Ayurvedic medicine shop. He said that he naturally developed interest in Ayurveda and decided to grow herbal plants. Later, he has been collecting the herbal plants from various hills including Pachchamalai, Kollimalai and Narthamalai since 1995 and grows them on his three acres of land.

Mohana Krishnan has been growing and maintaining more than 200 varieties of herbal plants, including Ylang-ylang, Lemongrass, Wild Asparagus, Winter Cherry, Vetiveria Zizanioides, Viginea Indica, Shorea Tumbuggaia, Ochreinauclea, Ocimum Basilicum, Coscinium, Fenestratum Calk, Crataeva, Forsk, Correa, Acorus Calamus and Melothria Maderaspatana. His son Mahendran (37) was also helping him grow and maintain them.

Mohana Krishnan said, "First we started growing the herbal plants needed for the shop alone. Mainly we use them to treat headache, fever, cough, cold. With proper practices, I have not visited hospital for any needs." He said,"I have been raising awareness about the herbal plants to many including my villagers. I attend Ayurvedic seminar and various events across Tamil Nadu and learned about the herbal plants. Where ever I go I have been collecting and maintaining different types of herbal plants."

Krishnan said, "Perambalur is a drought-prone district. When there was no rain here, I pay for water and maintain these plants. Not all years are like this, so ensuring water availability is important."

Many college students from Tiruchy, Perambalur and Ariyalur visit his garden and learn about the herbal plants. He said, "I offer these plants to those who come to visit our garden. Many of these varieties of herbal plants are endangered and it is difficult for us to maintain as we do not have enough income." His son, Mahendran said, " the government should help us to preserve them and take them to the next generation."

