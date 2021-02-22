STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Tamil Nadu

President's Rule imminent in Puducherry as BJP won't stake claim to form govt

Narayanasamy tendered his resignation to the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after losing the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly.

Published: 22nd February 2021 05:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd February 2021 05:36 PM   |  A+A-

Puducherry opposition MLAs in jubiliant mood after the government fell on Monday (Photo | EPS/G Pattabi Raman)

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY is headed for the President’s Rule as the opposition BJP has decided not to stake claim to form the government after the Congress-DMK government led by V Narayanasamy fell on Monday.

Narayanasamy tendered his resignation to the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after losing the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly.

“We will not try and form a government at this stage. With people's blessings in forthcoming elections and Modi Ji's leadership, NDA will form the government with the BJP and its alliance partners NRC AND AIADMK in May. It will build a bright future for the people of Puducherry”, said State BJP president V Saminathan in a statement.

The BJP said with the collapse of the government, “the worst chapter” in the Union Territory’s history has come to a close.

ALSO READ | Puducherry Chief Minister Narayanasamy resigns after losing confidence vote in Assembly

Saminathan said that in the last five years, the UT's finances had been “looted and destroyed” and the funds sent by the Centre for jobs, ration, healthcare, roads, and education, were misused.

“You saw during Rahul Gandhi’s visit how poor women had complained about suffering due to the cyclones,” he said.

“A culture of corruption and exploitation is the only thing that Congress and DMK have given to the people. The people of Puducherry will teach them a lesson in the coming elections,” he said shortly after the floor test.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the poll-bound Union Territory on February 25. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
V Narayanasamy Tamilisai Soundararajan V Saminathan Puducherry Pondy President's Rule
India Matters
Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Tomar on farmers' stir
RT-PCR tests being conducted at a centre in Thane district of Maharashtra. (Photo | PTI)
Partial lockdown imposed in parts of Maharashtra
Representational Image
Jail those who abandon parents after land transfer: Madras High Court
Malayalis and the new colonisation

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
India committed to enhancing capabilities in defence manufacturing: PM Modi
Sonam Wangchuk's facebook picture
This is how Sonam Wangchuk's solar-powered tent for Indian Army works
Gallery
The winners of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 were announced recently. Check out the complete list of winners from the Bollywood film industry.
Sushant Singh Rajput to Deepika Padukone: Check out the complete list of Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2021 winners
For the first time ever, the price of petrol crossed the Rs 100 per litre mark in India on Wednesday after fuel rates were hiked. Twitteratti who were not pleased with the hike in price took to the microblogging site and shared decade 'Old Tweets' put out
Narendra Modi to Salman Khan: These 'Old Tweets' of BJP leaders, Bollywood stars on petrol price hike go viral
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp