President's Rule imminent in Puducherry as BJP won't stake claim to form govt

PUDUCHERRY is headed for the President’s Rule as the opposition BJP has decided not to stake claim to form the government after the Congress-DMK government led by V Narayanasamy fell on Monday.

Narayanasamy tendered his resignation to the Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan after losing the trust vote in the Legislative Assembly.

“We will not try and form a government at this stage. With people's blessings in forthcoming elections and Modi Ji's leadership, NDA will form the government with the BJP and its alliance partners NRC AND AIADMK in May. It will build a bright future for the people of Puducherry”, said State BJP president V Saminathan in a statement.

The BJP said with the collapse of the government, “the worst chapter” in the Union Territory’s history has come to a close.

Saminathan said that in the last five years, the UT's finances had been “looted and destroyed” and the funds sent by the Centre for jobs, ration, healthcare, roads, and education, were misused.

“You saw during Rahul Gandhi’s visit how poor women had complained about suffering due to the cyclones,” he said.

“A culture of corruption and exploitation is the only thing that Congress and DMK have given to the people. The people of Puducherry will teach them a lesson in the coming elections,” he said shortly after the floor test.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the poll-bound Union Territory on February 25.