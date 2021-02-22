Tamil Nadu college chairman booked for criminal intimidation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Based on a complaint from a small-time actor, Puzhal police registered a case of trespassing and criminal intimidation against eight persons, including the chairman of a private engineering college in Tiruvallur district.

The actor, who has reportedly played supporting roles, alleged that eight persons entered her house in Surapet and threatened her and her family last Wednesday. A senior police officer confirmed that an FIR has been registered but refused to reveal details.

According to police sources, a case of sexual harassment is already reportedly registered in Ambattur all-women police station against the college chairman based on a complaint filed by the woman.

The owner had allegedly taken videos of the actress in a compromising position by promising to cast her in a movie he would be producing. The senior officer told Express that an investigation is on and the veracity of the complaint would be checked.