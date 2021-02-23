College loses recognition; student seeks compensation

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A student has moved the Madras High Court, claiming he was cheated by the Maritime College in Cuddalore, run by the trust headed by Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president KS Alagiri. The college lost its recognition in 2020 from the Director-General of Shipping and the students have sought 50 per cent of the fees that have already been paid.

A Hariharasudhan, the petitioner stated that as the college lost its recognition, 80 students are now facing difficulties despite paying a sum of `1.4 crores as fees.The petitioner also stated that despite a notification that all the students will be compensated for at least 50 per cent of fees that will be refunded, the college challenge the notification.

The petitioner sought the court to appoint an agency to probe into the institution in adopting gullible methods in collecting money. The court adjourned the plea till the next few days.